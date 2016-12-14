Skill development competition

more-in

Five candidates from Coimbatore, Udumalpet, Pune, and Bengaluru had about four hours to programme a software and a component on the CNC machine, based on a drawing provided to them.

All of them, aged less than 22 years, were competing at the preliminary round for selection of candidates to take part in the World Skills International Competition to be held in Abu Dhabi in November next year.

The preliminary competition here was organised by the National Skill Development Corporation and the Confederation of the Indian Industry at the GEDEE Technical Training Institute from December 12 to 14. Each candidate can complete the project in four hours spread over the three days.

Three of the five candidates will take part in the pre-final to be held in Bengaluru. From there, two candidates will be selected for the finals to be held in New Delhi and one candidate will take part from the country in the World Skills International Competition under the CNC operation category. Candidates from India will take part in contests for 45 skills at Abu Dhabi.

The candidates from Bengaluru and Pune trained for the contest in Bengaluru and those from this region in Coimbatore.

According to the competitors, this gives them more practical knowledge and theoretical exposure to the functioning of software on the CNC.

At the World Skill Competition held in 2009 in Canada, one of the silver medal winner had trained in Coimbatore. A candidates who represents India once at the competition cannot compete again. Coimbatore is the centre for the regional round this year for CNC operation and plastic die engineering.

For the plastic die engineering, which was held here recently, four candidates took part.