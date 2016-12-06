Shut down complete in Tirupur

Kumaran Road, one of the busiest stretches in Tirupur city, wears a deserted look on Tuesday | Photo Credit: R_VIMAL KUMAR

Shops, industrial units, and even eateries remained closed across the district on Tuesday following the death of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on Monday.

People could be seen paying tributes to the departed leader in many areas on photographs placed in public spaces.

A group of AIADMK members observed a fast in front of the MGR statue from early hours of Tuesday till the last rites were performed in the evening.

The exporters in Tirupur knitwear cluster preferred to halt the production for the day as a mark of respect even though many of them were having obligations to dispatch the garments to their foreign buyers.

“Some of the industrialists have to meet the deadline but stopped manufacturing to pay respect to their departed leader which too is important. They are sure of convincing the foreign buyers if any delay occurs because it was caused only by an unforeseen situation,” said Raja Shanmugam, president of Tirupur Exporters Association.

The public transport buses did not operate services and hence, the otherwise bus stations in the city wore a deserted look.

The police carried out patrolling right from Monday late night and posted personnel in key localities as a precautionary measure.

Various organisation which planned to hold agitations on the day to commemorate Babri Masjid demolition anniversary cancelled the same.