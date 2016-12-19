Shoddy road work irks residents

more-in

The fresh coat of bitumen on the surface of the Periyar Nagar Third Street in Vadavalli appears to be an invite for a good ride. But that is not to be. A little away from the main road, loose stones have chipped off the surface to form gravel that challenges road users.

Residents of the area say that the blue metal have started coming off the surface within days of the Coimbatore Corporation laying the road, which was in the first week of December.

K. Kathirmathiyon, consumer activist and a resident of the area, says that there are too many damaged stretches and it goes on to show the quality of work. He has taken up the issue with the Corporation officials who have promised to look into the issue.

He says that the officials should visit the spot before the contractor executing the work takes up the next stage of work.

Package

The Corporation is executing the road work as part of a package to re-lay damaged and old roads in Kavundampalayam and Vadavalli at Rs. 1.70 crore. The work began more than a month ago and will be completed in the coming days, the officials say.

As for the damaged road, the sources say that the damage could be due to the use of the road soon after laying and that before the next stage of work is resumed, the damaged stretches will be repaired.