Rs. 53 lakh in new notes seized from Nigerian

: Officials from the Income Tax Department here seized Rs. 58.38 lakh from a Nigerian national who arrived at Coimbatore International Airport from New Delhi on Friday morning by an Indigo airline flight.

According to sources, the 34-year-old passenger, Tochukwochijioke Chuwudedele, is currently being interrogated. Based on intelligence inputs, they seized the amount from him as there was no proper document for the source of the cash.

It is learnt that of the cash seized, Rs. 52 lakh was in Rs. 2,000 notes, Rs. 1.33 lakh in new Rs. 500 notes and Rs. 5 lakh in Rs. 100 notes; there were some demonetised Rs. 500 notes too. Chuwudedele is said to have come to Tirupur to do business.

The sources added they have handed over his passport to the immigration officials.

Visa

City police officers said that he reportedly stayed here after expiry of his visa, which was originally issued up to 2015. However, immigration sources said that foreigners used to apply for extension of visa citing valid reasons and used to pay the penalty for overstay.

The immigration officials in New Delhi, where his original visa was issued, are expected to take action. If they ask the local police to register a case, it will be done, a senior police officer said.