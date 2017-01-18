Road safety week begins

Staging a performance as part of Road Safety Week organised by TNSTC in Coimbatore on Tuesday | Photo Credit: S_SIVA SARAVANAN

Marking the commencement of Road Safety Week, the police on Tuesday gave away surprise gifts to motorists who were abiding traffic rules.

Inaugurating Road Safety Week programmes, City Police Commissioner A. Amalraj distributed gifts to 30 two-wheeler riders who wore helmets, at the Gandhipuram Junction.

The awareness programmes will be held from Tuesday to January 23.

Other senior police officials distributed gifts to motorists who were found abiding traffic rules at various signals across the city.

Officials said that rule violators will be punished, and those who comply with rules would be rewarded.

Mr. Amalraj said that a meeting with officials of Education Department will be held to provide traffic awareness classes to maximum number of students at the recently inaugurated Children’s Traffic Park.