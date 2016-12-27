Residents complain about water quality

Supply of contaminated water to the houses under Tirupur Corporation limits is posing health risks. - Photo: R. Vimal Kumar

Imminent danger of outbreak of diseases is looming large in Tirupur Corporation area as many parts of the city have been receiving heavily contaminated water through the distribution pipelines connected to the houses.

The city residents are complaining that their repeated requests to the administration for taking corrective steps were yet to get the due attention it needed.

V. Sudha, a resident of ward 58, pointed out that many parts of the ward had been receiving water contaminated not only with dirt but also with organisms.

“Due to this condition, we are buying water in cans from private companies for drinking purpose,” she said. In areas like Parapalayam, people have been spotting weeds in the water supplied to the houses.

Activists like N. Shanmugasundaram, president of Nallur Consumer Welfare Association, blame the administration for the situation.

When contacted, City Health Officer K. Boopathy said the issue would be looked into immediately as contamination could cause water-borne diseases.