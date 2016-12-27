Renovation of T.K. Market a priority in Ward 83

The need to modernise the T.K. Market is being felt more now due to traffic jams on the periphery and congestion for shoppers inside. | Photo Credit: S_SIVA SARAVANAN

A new T.K. Market that can accommodate more shops and ease congestion on Raja Street and Big Bazaar Street is the important demand of the people of Ward 83 from the Coimbatore Corporation.

Spread over three-plus acre, the vegetable and grocery market occupies an important place between two congested roads in the city - the Raja Street in the north and Big Bazaar Street in the south.

The market has more than 100 authorised shops and a higher number of illegal shops.

This presence of illegal shops, mostly spread on the ground and sub-let by the occupants of the authorised shops, has reduced the space for shoppers.

On the market’s west is a parking lot and space for vehicles to unload vegetables. That area too is congested.

What the traders and shoppers want is a new market with infrastructure matching today’s need, says P. Ravi, who runs a shop in the market.

If the Corporation were to pay attention to the market, it would solve a major problem in the ward, he adds.

Former Ward Councillor B. Arumugham says that he had spoken about the need for rebuilding the market several times at the Council meetings.

Bad roads

The other problems in the ward that extends from Velli Vinayagar Street in the north to Vysial Street in the south and from Sullivan Street in the west to Oppanakara Street in the east are poor sanitation and bad roads.

The Corporation not cleaning drains is a cause for concern, rues R. Murugesh, a resident of Karuppa Gounder Street. Waste and silt accumulated over time had choked the drain and led to stagnation of sewage. Given the high concentration of commercial establishments and the waste they generated in the ward, the Corporation should clean the drains at regular intervals.

Bad roads are another issue that the residents want the Corporation to focus on. It is time that the Corporation rebuild the damaged Sullivan Street, Raja Street and Telegu Street, the residents add.