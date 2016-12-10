Renovated Hamilton Club set to turn into museum

The Hamilton Club on State Bank Road in the city has become an attraction for many with its colonial look after renovation. | Photo Credit: M_PERIASAMY

Refurbishment works at the century-old Hamilton Club on State Bank Road are nearing completion to turn it into a museum of the Police Department soon.

The building was constructed in 1918 as a recreation centre for police officers.

Officials in-charge of the renovation activities said that the works except painting of a few areas and lay out of furniture had been completed. The renovation was done by trained artisans without losing its colonial beauty.

“At present, we are in the process of collecting artefacts and antiques to be displayed at the club when it is converted to a police museum. The work is moving at a fast pace,” said City Police Commissioner A. Amalraj.

The museum is expected to have artefacts and other materials of archaeological importance relating to the history of police. Old police uniforms, rare photographs, weaponry and other antique materials will be on display at the museum spanning over 3,788 sq.ft.

Two cannons have already been placed on the two sides of the museum building. One of the cannons made of cast iron was used in the famous battle of Wandiwash (third Carnatic War, 1760) fought between the British and the French. The cannon, partially damaged in the battle, is embedded with the British crown emblem on the top. The cannon was brought from Arcot police station, Vellore.

According to the officials, the place where the club is situated was purchased by the police association headed by officer Hamilton Durai from its owner Krishna Rao in January 1918 for Rs. 20,000. Later, the present building was constructed for recreational activities of police officers. Officers had the facility to play table tennis and other indoor games at the club.

In August 1951, an annex building called Harvey Block was constructed for the accommodation of the police officers. With Hamilton Club to be converted to museum, Harvey Block will be known as Police Club. Apart from the museum, the department has constructed a mini air conditioned theatre for visitors. The amphitheatre have also been constructed on the 85 cents facility.