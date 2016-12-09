Renovated Children’s Traffic Park to be ready soon

An instructor explaining the operation of new traffic simulator at the Children's Traffic Park. | Photo Credit: M_PERIASAMY

The Children’s Traffic Park situated inside the Police Recruitment School (PRS) campus on Dr. Balasundaram Road will see a major facelift with renovation activities on the one-acre facility is nearing completion.

Officials associated with the refurbishment activities said that 90 per cent of the works, including the installation of equipment such as traffic simulator and LED projector screens, had been completed.

They said that the park, one of its kind in the State and biggest one in South India, would be open for the public at the earliest.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner A. Amalraj said that the park would be ready before the end of December.

The main hall of the park could accommodate 40 to 50 visitors at a time.

The traffic park will have various activities designed to create traffic awareness among people aged between five and 45.

Simulator

The major sponsor, automobile company Honda, which has set up similar parks in other states, has purchased a traffic simulator for the park.

The company has also appointed two safety riding instructors.

“We expect children and women to utilise the facility most. Children aged above five will be permitted to the park and given awareness classes on basic traffic etiquette.

Once inaugurated, the park will be open for visitors between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. except on Sundays and Government holidays,” said Kandeepan M., safety riding instructor.

The park will have traffic awareness activities for school and college students.

“The four-hour-long session for women aged above 18 will include safety riding classes on the simulator and riding session on scooter along the model road inside the park. School kids will get an experience of riding 50 cc scooter,” explained V. Punitha, another safety riding instructor.

The park also boasts of an amphitheatre with LED projector screen, mini watch tower and play area for children.