Remove wild growth at faster pace: farmers

Farmers feel let down as efforts initiated earlier this year for ridding vacant areas close to water bodies of prosopis juliflora has not gathered the desired momentum.

In deference to repeated requests made by farmers at the monthly grievance day meetings for eradicating the weed, the district administration entrusted Public Works Department and local bodies with the responsibility of clearing the overgrowth of the thorny shrub by involving non-government agencies.

There are indications that NGOs have not evinced interest in the initiative since the market value for the derived wood is not attractive

There are also signs that the Public Works Department expects the Revenue Department to take the lead since it has control over streams (odai) surrounding which the weed grows in abundance and the poromboke lands where it spreads rapidly.

Farmers are concerned since the weed with its deep penetrating roots draws water from deeper layers, depleting the groundwater table.

The High Court has been in recent years been breathing down the necks of district administrations for eradication of the weed in a time-bound manner.

Farmers’ organisations say a positive outcome will be possible in the event of empowerment of village panchayats to eliminate the weed from tanks and other water bodies under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.