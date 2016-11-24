Realignment of coaches in Salem-Chennai Egmore express train

more-in

Chief Commercial Manager, Southern Railway, Chennai, Ajeet Saxena, has facilitated change in sequence in train nos. 11063 and 11064 Salem – Chennai Egmore – Salem Express in such way that S9 coach will be attached to the locomotive as usual.

At present, the train was running with S9 coach next to the engine, followed by S1 to S8 in that order.

This order resulted inconvenience to the passengers in finding the particular coach. The order was in vogue, with a view to detach the slip coach meant for Mettur Dam in the rake.

This will be followed by S8 to S1 coach in that order.

This re-arrangement is done to avoid confusion of coach position in the Salem – Chennai Egmore express, an official press release of Salem Railway Division issued here on Tuesday said.

This change has come into force from November 20, the release said adding that all the railway stations en-route have been advised to guide the commuters on this realignment of coaches.

The train, after reaching Chennai Egmore proceeds as Dadar Express to Mumbai.