Rain damages city roads

Come monsoon, overflowing drains and stagnant rainwater are not the citizens’ and Coimbatore Corporation’s only concerns. Damaged roads too are. And the recent rain has shown that it could be a real big concern.

After the recent rain, many city roads, including important thoroughfares such as Oppanakara Street, have damaged stretches. In some places, the condition of the damaged roads have turned worse. On Oppanakara Street, a little north of the Big Bazaar Street junction, there is deep pothole that could easily challenge any shock absorber. To caution the road users of the pothole, traders there have placed a plastic stool and covered it with a red cloth.

On Dr. Krishnasamy Road (Brooke Bond Road), Raja Street, N.H. Road and R.G. Street, there are potholes but no warning signs. In residential areas and places where the TANGEDCO has taken up underground cable laying work, the roads have turned from bad to worse in the recent rain.

Repairing the damaged stretches will be a challenge for the Corporation that is awaiting money from the State Government to re-lay damaged roads, say sources.

However, sources in the civic body say that taking up the work to repair rain-related damages on city roads will not be a big task as it will be able to execute the work with its funds. The patch work will not cost much. The civic body will take up the work once the northeast monsoon recedes and execute it within a specified time frame, the sources add.