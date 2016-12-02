Radisson Blu opens hotel in Coimbatore

Raj Rana, Chief Executive Officer- South Asia, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group (right), and G. Balasubramaniam, Managing Director of GBJ Hotels, at the opening of Radisson Blu in Coimbatore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M_PERIASAMY

The city now has another international brand in the hospitality sector, with Radisson Blu announcing opening up of its hotel here on Thursday.

According to Raj Rana, chief executive officer - south Asia, of Carlson Rezidor, and G. Balasubramaniam, Managing Director of GBJ Hotels, that Carlson already had 15 hotels in south India.

“The hotel is designed for social functions and rooms,” said Mr. Rana. It has a 9,400 sq.ft banquet hall, apart from an all day restaurant, the Great Kebab Factory, and the Lounge Bar.

According to Mr. Balasubramaniam, the property has 135 rooms and suites and the total investment, including land cost was Rs. 180 crore to Rs. 190 crore.

The other facilities include a meeting space, spa, fitness centre, swimming pool, and business centre.