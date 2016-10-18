Protests staged against Centre’s stand

more-in

More than 1,000 cadres of various political parties and outfits were removed by the police at various places in the district on Monday while attempting to stage a rail blockade flaying the Centre for its stand in constituting the Cauvery Water Management Board.

In Coimbatore, DMK cadre led by former Deputy Mayor and Singanallur MLA N. Karthi staged an agitation at Coimbatore North by blocking the Coimbatore - Mettupalayam passenger for some time. Similarly, the party workers staged an agitation at Peelamedu Railway Station.

Congress members staged a demonstration in front of Coimbatore Railway Junction and TMC men also courted arrested at Coimbatore Junction.

When the cadres of the constituent parties of the People’s Welfare Front attempted an agitation at Coimbatore Junction, tense moments and commotion prevailed for some time. When the PWF cadre, led by the MDMK workers, tried to break the police cordon and march to the station, it resulted in fisticuffs with the police.

Irked over the resistance and flaying police “high-handedness”, the cadre staged a road blockade on the State Bank Road for a brief period. More than 300 workers were removed by the police.

DMK and TPDK workers took out a procession from Thiruvalluvar statue and were removed by the police near Pollachi Railway Junction.

In Tirupur , nearly 600 members, belonging to DMK, CPI (M), CPI, MDMK and a few other parties as well as farmers’ organisations, were arrested when they attempted rail blockade agitation.

Among the prominent leaders who were arrested include DMK’s former Mayor K. Selvaraj, CPI district secretary M. Subramanian and Congress district president (Tirupur urban district) R. Krishnan.

Meanwhile, another 400 DMK men were arrested for holding agitations at five different places in the district to protest against the DMK treasurer Stalin’s arrest in connection with the agitation held on Cauvery issue at Chennai.

In Udhagamandalam , more than 45 members of political outfits belonging to the Makkal Nala Kootani were arrested by police while they were attempting to enter the Udhagamandalam Railway Station and stage a rail roko.