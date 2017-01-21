Protests at 30 locations in the Nilgiris

Tourists in Udhagamandalam had to take a walk to their hotels from the railway station on Friday

In the Nilgiris district, protests took place at 30 locations including Udhagamandalam, Coonoor, Kotagiri, and Gudalur on Friday.

At the ATC bus stand in Udhagamandalam, hundreds of youngsters gathered and shouted slogans against PETA, the animal rights organisation that is being perceived as being responsible for the ban on jallikattu. The students asked the government to take appropriate steps to get the ban on the bull-taming sport lifted.

Arrests

Around 300 DMK activists attempted to block trains in Udhagamandalam, while 60 others were arrested for the same in Coonoor.

All major shops and businesses remained closed on Friday across the district as a sign of solidarity with the protests.