Proposal to relocate dog squad

Students of Anugraha Mandhir CBSE School, Sulur, watching a demonstration of skills by the dog squad in the city on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy

The Coimbatore City Police will send a proposal to the State Government regarding the relocation of dog squad to the campus of Police Recruits School.

The proposal would request the government to set up a state-of-the-art training centre for dog squad at an estimated cost of about Rs. 3 crore at the new place, City Police Commissioner A. Amalraj told mediapersons on Friday. As of now, the dog squad is functioning inside the premises of the office of City Police Commissioner.

The kennels here currently shelter 24 dogs, including the ones attached to dog squad and those undergoing training for service in other districts.

On Friday, the dog squad demonstrated their skills. Students of Anugraha Mandhir CBSE School, Sulur, took part in the ‘Know Your Police’ programme designed for school children.