Proposal for new bus stand at Vellalore gathers steam

Final draft of a detailed project report for the proposed Integrated Bus Stand with 354 bays at Vellalore on the outskirts is expected to undergo some modifications for ensuring seamless two-way movement of vehicles along the Chettipalayam Road to a stretch of 1.9 km till the linking point at L & T Bypass Road.

The modifications for smooth traffic flow on the small stretch and at entry and exit points were mooted by Commissioner of Municipal Administration G. Prakash during his visit here last month.

The City Corporation has reportedly approached the State Highways for widening the stretch to 100 metres from the existing 60 metres.

There will be a grade separator formation with a roundabout at the meeting point with the L & T Bypass Road for easy passage of buses proceeding towards Palakkad, Salem, and Tiruchi, official sources said.

The bus stand has been planned on a little over 61-acre area with 354 bays: 154 for mofussil buses, 100 for city buses, 50 for omni buses and the rest for idle parking. While the movement area of buses will be within 10 acres, the remaining area in the complex will house restaurants, a mutiplex, passenger shelter, cloak room, car parking, and two-wheeler parking area to accommodate 2,000 vehicles, the sources said.

Mahindra Engineering Consulting Limited made changes to the interim report it had submitted at the start of this year based on suggestions put forth by the City Corporation.

The project will take shape after the changes mooted by the CMA are incorporated in the final draft that was submitted during September. The modified report to be resubmitted by the consultant will be assessed by the CMA and subsequently forwarded to the Secretary of Municipal Administration for final approval.

The terminus for mofussil buses operating out of Singanallur, Gandhipuram and Ukkadam bus stands will be shifted once the Integrated Bus Stand is in place.

There has been progress in the project, Corporation Commissioner K. Vijayakarthikeyan said.

With the floating population on continuous rise in the city, residents are looking forward to complete the project that would ease traffic congestion substantially at the earliest.