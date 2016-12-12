Postal Department organises painting competition

Students painting on the postal mail vans in a competition organised by Department of Posts at SRP Ammani Ammal Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School in the city on Sunday, to promote philately hobby among school children. | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy

more-in

For nearly four hours on Sunday morning, SRP Ammani Ammal Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School at RS Puram was buzzing with activity.

As many as 191 students from 30 schools in Coimbatore had gathered to take part in a painting competition organised by the Department of Posts. After a preliminary round, 86 children were selected to paint on “Clean India”, “Smart Cities”, or “India of My Dream”. The department provided the painting materials and children (students of Class I to V and Classes VI to X) painted on the space provided on 13 mail vans. These vans, with the paintings, will go around the city till January 8.

The final round started at about 11 a.m. and went on till nearly 2 p.m. Three students from each category took home trophies. According to a press release from India Post, TANAPEX 2017, a State-level philatelic exhibition, will be held in Chennai from January 5 to 8. The competition here was organised to promote philately as a hobby among school students. And, it was held in Erode and Salem too.