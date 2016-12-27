Poor response to ‘Dial for debris’ scheme

more-in

In the first week of November this year, the Coimbatore Corporation launched the ‘Dial for debris’ scheme. It asked the city’s residents to dial 81900-00400 or text the number so that it could send lorries to collect debris.

The civic body launched the scheme four months after it claimed to have identified places across the city where the residents could dump debris.

In a release issued in July this year, the Corporation said that residents could dump debris on its land on Kannabiran Mill Road, ‘Eru’ Company on Mettupalayam Road, old dump yard at Chinna Vedampatty, Vellore dump yard and Ukkadam sewage farm.

A month after the ‘Dial for Debris’, the Corporation had received only 16 calls or messages on the number - 14 of those in November and two in December.

Sources in the Corporation said that the quantity of waste the Corporation had collected following the 16 calls was about a tonne and that along with the waste collection from eviction drives on reserved sites could amount to two tonnes.

The Corporation had deployed three lorries exclusively for the purpose.

The response to the debris dumping comes at a time when the Corporation is in the process of finalising the contract for setting up a construction and debris waste management plant for Rs. 9 crore.

The sources said that the civic body and the contractor were about to sign the letter of acceptance.

As per the contract, the Corporation is supposed to supply 100 tonnes construction waste and debris a day to the contractor.

The Corporation would dump the debris at designated places - 17 in all, including the aforementioned five - and from there the contractor would take it to the plant site in Vellalore.

But with poor response to the initiative, the Corporation would find it difficult to supply the agreed 100 tonnes debris a day, the sources said and added that the civic body needed to create a lot more awareness.

It must also initiate action against those who stealthily dump debris at night on tank bunds in the city - something that went on unchecked, the sources added.

Corporation officials said that they would ensure that debris collection was increased to meet the contract requirement.