Plantation workers want ATMs near tea factories

The Vivasayigal Thozhilalargal Munnetra Sangam has written to the district administration, State and Central Governments seeking automated teller machines (ATMs) near tea factories, as estate workers in Nilgiris, they said, were facing the brunt of demonetisation.

M.S. Selvaraj, State Convenor of the Sangam, said the plantation workers were seriously hit by the move to demonetise high denomination currency notes. Many were losing their daily wages as they were forced to stand in queues outside ATMs. “People are forced to travel long distances in search of ATMs with cash,” he said.

District president Ramakrishnan said most of the workers did not have bank accounts, and they were being paid in cheques by tea plantation owners, further exacerbating problems.

They have urged the State Government and district administration to install ATMs near tea factories and also ensure that there was enough cash in the machines so that the workers can withdraw money from them directly. They also called for an organised, concerted effort to be taken to enforce a cashless economy so that workers do not face any more challenges.