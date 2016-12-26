Photographers lose out to mobile phones

more-in

While they are almost a permanent fixture as the tourist spots themselves, the photographers taking pictures of visitors to the Nilgiris are losing out on business and are having their livelihoods threatened by mobile technology such as smartphones and selfie-sticks.

The photographers, who have been a common sight at major tourist spots for many decades, say that they have been dealt a huge blow by advances in mobile technology, and say that they may soon have to look to switch to other livelihoods to make a living.

On the decline

Speaking to The Hindu, Patrick George, who has been snapping tourists’ pictures at Doddabetta Peak since 1988, and his wife, Princey, reported to be the only female tourist photographer in the Nilgiris, said that business has been declining for all photographers over the last five years.

“The mobile phone was a major blow, closely followed recently by selfie-sticks. Previously, people would ask us to take a picture of a group with their phones, and pay us some money, but with the selfie stick, even that role for us has diminished,” said Mr. Patrick.

Mr. Patrick and his wife said that a few years ago, they would click and sell around 100 pictures a day, but added that business has declined sharply.

“Now, we sell only A4 size pictures, as they are slightly more expensive, and we can make some money even if the number of pictures sold is fewer,” Mr. Patrick said.

The photographers at the Government Botanical Garden and Rose Garden face an even more existential threat, as unlike their counterparts in Doddabetta, who are allowed to work for free by the forest department, the 65 licensed photographers at the two gardens have to pay a monthly rent of Rs. 2,500 to be allowed to work inside.

“For four months of the year, we have no business. And we make around Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 20,000 a month during peak season. We are threatened with eviction if we don’t pay the monthly rents,” said a photographer working at the Rose Garden who requested anonymity.

“We are already struggling to stay relevant in this current atmosphere, and the monthly rent makes it almost impossible to make ends meet,” he added.