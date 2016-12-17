Coimbatore

Paytm conducts awareness campaign

Employees of e-wallet company Paytm conducting awareness drive among traders and public in the city on Friday.   | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy

E-commerce company Paytm on Friday conducted an awareness programme for traders and members of the public on e-wallets and digital payments. According to sources, Paytm team conducted the programme for over two hours for traders in and around Tatabad and also met members of the public.

They said that it explained traders how they could use e-wallets, particularly Paytm, and tide over the impact of demonetisation. The team would conduct similar programmes across the city in the coming days.

Post-demonetisation, Paytm had added 14 million new users, said Dhanoj M.S., Area Sales Manager, Paytm, Coimbatore.

Of those many were from non-metros and the company got over 50 per cent of its business from non-metros.

In the recent past, the company had witnessed a record 70 lakh transactions a day, he added.

