Passport Office to organise special camps for students

Passport Office - Coimbatore has come forward to organise special camps for students of educational institutions to apply for passports.

A release from Passport Officer S. Sasikumar said that Passport Seva Project, the largest e-governance initiative by the Ministry of External Affairs, in a public-private partnership with Tata Consultancy Services, has transformed passport service delivery in the country through 89 Passport Seva Kendras servicing about 50,000 citizens on a day.

To take the benefits to student community, Mr. Sasikumar urged the educational institutions to approach the Passport Office for conduct of special camps at the institution or melas at the nearest PSK. Passport Office, if required, would allot special time slots for students for walk-in processing of applications without appointment at the PSKs.

As a special case, the facility would also be available to faculty and staff members of the institutions. The educational institutions located in The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Namakkal and Salem could make use of this opportunity, Mr. Sasikumar said.