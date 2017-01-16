Passing out parade held

Air Commodore V.P.S. Rana of Indian Air Force handing over the Best Cadet (Academics) Award to N. Ajay during the passing out parade of cadets at Sainik School, Amaravathinagar. | Photo Credit: R_ VIMAL KUMAR

The passing out parade of the 55th batch of cadets from Sainik School, Amaravathinagar, was held on the institution premises.

In all, 78 students of Standard XII passed out from the batch. Air Commodore V.P.S Rana of Indian Air Force, who is also the Commandant of the Air Force Administrative College, Coimbatore, reviewed the parade and gave away the medals to cadets who excelled in different disciplines.

Cadet N. Ajay walked away with the Best Cadet Award for academics, while Cadet S. Sandeep was adjudged Best Disciplined Cadet of the school.

Cadets S. Barath Kumar and P. Prajesh were selected as ‘Best All Rounder’ and ‘Best Sportsman’, respectively, of the batch.

The ceremonial functions were followed by cultural events, besides aero modelling and crafts display by the cadets.

Captain T.N. Sridhar, the principal of the Sainik School, and other officials coordinated the awareness programmes held on the sidelines for the cadets who wished to pursue a career in armed forces.