Parking fee: court moved against State Government

The Coimbatore Consumer Cause has moved High Court seeking contempt of court proceedings against the State Government for not implementing its order on parking fees in cinemas.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of the organisation, said that .a the High Court had directed the Home Secretary, and Commissioner of Land Administration to take a decision on parking fees at cinemas, and intimate it within three months.

The government had not done it, Mr. Kathirmathiyon said.

Neither the government nor the court has permitted the cinemas to collect parking fees according to their whims and fancies. But the cinemas continued to fleece the public in the name of ‘parking fees,’ he said.