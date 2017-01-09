Over 50 people questioned in murder case

more-in

The police probing the murder of a woman professor at Irugur have expanded the investigation in the absence of any strong lead even after two days.

Countering reports which said that a prime suspect in the case is absconding, the police claimed that all persons who can be suspected in the case are under their surveillance. The police have, so far, interrogated over 50 people, including her former husband from whom the deceased, S. Latha, had separated and was living alone for the last four years.

The police have also examined financial transactions of the woman who had availed huge amount as home loan. According to police, scientific evidences collected from the scene of crime and cyber cell inputs are being cross-checked with that of the suspects. “We have identified people with whom the woman used to have frequent contact. “All of them are under the lens of the police,” said an officer.