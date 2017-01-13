Over 10,000 people gather in support of jallikattu

Youngsters at CODISSIA Grounds in the city in support of jallikattu under the banner ‘Voice for Jallikattu’ on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S_SIVA SARAVANAN

Hours after the Supreme Court rejected a plea to revisit ban on jallikattu ahead of Pongal, over 10,000 people gathered at CODISSIA Grounds here in support of the traditional sport which is closely linked with the harvest season.

Like-minded people poured in CODISSIA Grounds by 4 p.m. under the banner ‘Voice for Jallikattu’. Supporters were seen holding placards and banners in support of jallikattu and shouted slogans.

People also held placards against animal rights organisation People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) which had been campaigning for ban of jallikattu. Rekla racers, who came in carts drawn by bulls, also took part in the event.

Venkata Devan, one of the organisers of the gathering, said that the mass campaign was materialised through social media platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp.

“We had created a Facebook page where alerts on the campaign were shared. Campaign messages were also shared through several WhatsApp groups. Our campaign posters and messages had reached over four lakh people. It is a unique campaign as supporters gathered in the ground irrespective of their political leanings. Of the total crowd gathered, around 9,000 were students,” said Mr. Devan. This was the biggest mass campaign for jallikattu organised in Coimbatore, he added.

The organisers had got permission from the City Police who were also happy with peaceful conduct of the mass campaign.

“Jallikattu is not merely a sport or cruelty to animal as animal rights activists say. The Supreme Court order dismissing the plea is highly disappointing. If jallikattu can be banned, traditions followed in some temples such as sacrifice of animals should also be banned,” said S.K. Gopinath of Sulur.