Operation of Erode-Chennai Egmore train extended till Dec. 30

more-in

The repeated pleas of various organisations and commuters of the western districts finally yielded result, with the Railways extending the operation of Erode-Salem-Chennai Egmore day-time special train till December 30.

The Railways had decided to terminate this train, introduced on a trial basis on September 23 from November 30 citing poor patronage.

A press release of the Salem Railway Division issued here on Monday said that “with a view to catering to the demands from various quarters, the Southern Railway has decided to extend the operation of the Erode – Chennai Egmore day-time special train till December 30”.

The release called upon the commuters of the western districts to extend good patronage to enable the Railways to consider further extension or even converting this into a regular service.