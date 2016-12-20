Ooty bus stand lacks facilities

more-in

The Ooty Bus Stand, which is used by thousands of tourists every day, is plagued by a number of infrastructure related problems, from damaged roads, to water stagnation, and lack of seating facilities for those waiting for buses.

As buses to Gudalur stop at one end of the bus stand, where there are no designated bus bays, passengers have to sit in front of the pay-and-use toilet.

Passengers say that they are forced to sit on the raised platform in front of the toilets as it will provide a quicker access to the buses, and a seat.

The road within the bus terminus has deteriorated due to rain, leading to the formation of small pools.

S. Manogaran, president of the Coonoor Consumer Protection Association, said that the bus stand was not disabled-friendly.

The Kodappamund Channel, which now carries sewage, is located right next to the bus stand, raising a stink when it rains.

“There are no free urinals either. The aged, and the disabled find it extremely inconvenient to use the terminus,” he said, while adding that the stalls inside the bus stand were unsanitary as they are located near the Kodappamund Channel.

A TNSTC official said that the road will be repaired soon. The official added that the seats within the terminus were not being used by passengers who were proceeding towards Gudalur and Kokkal as they were located a short distance away from where the buses stop.