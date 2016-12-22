No water to fill train compartments

more-in

Water shortage has made impossible replenishment of supply in long-distance trains at Erode Junction.

The Salem Division has been sounded about the shortage situation at Erode Junction due to diminished release of water into Cauvery river from Mettur Dam and failure of monsoons, sources said.

Protest

Water shortage situation triggered protests by passengers of long-distance trains during 2015 and the authorities are reportedly working out arrangements for watering of long-distance trains at Salem, Palghat and Tiruchi, to stave off such situations. Watering at Erode Junction will be restricted to trains originating at Coimbatore and Erode junctions, sources said.

Now being the pilgrimage season to Sabarimala, the authorities are not taking chances. But, there are also concerns over pilgrims using water onboard trains for bathing.

Owing to proximity to Cauvery river, water used to be supplied from an exclusive pumping station to Erode Junction and the Railway Colony. Shortage has reportedly been caused by the opening of Vendipalayam Barrage.