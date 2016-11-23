New souvenir shops at NMRstations do swift business

more-in

Apart from home-made chocolates and speciality teas, tourists visiting The Nilgiris had very few items to take home as souvenir after their visit to the ‘Queen of Hill Stations’. However, after the opening of souvenir shops at the Udhagamandalam, Coonoor and Mettupalayam railway stations, the tourists have plenty of options to choose from.

The souvenir shops feature key chains, mugs, pocket-watches and train models, both in metal and cardboard. The cheapest items start at less than Rs. 50. The items are supplied to the stations by the National Rail Museum in New Delhi. These shops have been doing swift business since they were opened.

The biggest draw at the store is the miniature train models with engines from different eras. However, the heritage Nilgiris Mountain Railway (NMR) train engine’s miniature is conspicuous by its absence from the collection on sale.

“The NMR engine and train models will hopefully reach us before the beginning of the next peak season. Orders have been placed already,” said N Pramod, Station Manager, Udhagamandalam.

The response to the souvenir shops has also been positive, with sales almost touching Rs. 34,000 at the Ooty Railway Station in the first month alone. Both foreign and domestic tourists are drawn to the shops in equal measure. “The heritage train is one of the hallmarks of The Nilgiris. It is one of the main draws for tourists. The souvenir shop will ensure that tourists have something to take back home that reminds them of their experience here,” said Mr. Pramod.