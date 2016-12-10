New bridges being built in Nilgiris

The new bridge at Pykara, near Udhagamandalam, is nearing completion

more-in

The National Highways Department is building seven new bridges, near Naduvattam, Pykara, and a few other locations in The Nilgiris. Most of the bridges are nearing completion.

The department officials told The Hindu that most of the decades-old bridges were being replaced as they had become structurally unsound. The bridges are all made of steel, and will be replaced using reinforced concrete.

The biggest span bridge being constructed cost Rs. 4.5 crore, and measures more than 150 ft.

The bridge, said to be one of the longest span bridges in The Nilgiris, was constructed in 1930.

The bridges have rusted, and were extremely narrow, allowing only a single lane of traffic. The newer bridges will ensure more space for traffic, and will have retaining walls to avert accidents.

Officials said that around 95 per cent of the works on the bridges were over.