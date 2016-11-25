Neighbourhood shopkeepers continue to use plastics

Use of plastic carry bags continues as Coimbatore Corporation is yet to reach out to small traders.Photo: M. Periasamy

The Coimbatore Corporation recently recognised owners and managers of 100 commercial establishments who volunteered to switch over to paper bags or environment-friendly bags.

The reason the civic body explained in a release was that the increase in use of plastic bags affected the environment. The bags when littered prevented the percolation of rainwater and their decomposition took a very, very long time.

To encourage the use of alternative materials, the civic body gave certificates to the shop owners and also released the list of 100 shops. In the list was well-known pizza joints, jewellery stores, city outlets of nationally known ready made garment shops, and a few other well-known retail outlets.

Most of those shops already used paper bags or had charged customers for recyclable plastic bags. The list hardly had any neighbourhood grocery shops.

Observers pointed out that unless the civic body was able to reach out to the neighbourhood grocers, it would not be in a position to bring down plastic bag usage, for that was where the consumption of bags was heavy.

A. Sivabala Lingam, a grocer in Rathinapuri, said that he spent close to Rs. 1,000 a month on plastic carry bags of over 40 micron for selling eggs, rice, greens, or vegetables to customers. The money translated to over 1,000 carry bags a month.

He would stand to gain if the Corporation were to reach out to grocers like him because his efforts to ask his customers to carry their bags had only evoked wry smiles. And he could not afford to not sell goods because they would move over to next shops that were hardly a few feet away.

Corporation sources said that the list was only the first in a series that was to come. As the civic body wanted to launch the initiative at the earliest, it had reached out to the 100 shops.

In the days to come, it would reach out to small, neighbourhood shops asking the shopkeepers to use paper bags or ask customers to use cloth bags.

Assistant City Health Officer M. Santhosh Kumar said that the civic body’s focus this time was more on awareness creation than punitive action because it wanted to bring about a change in attitude among people and shopkeepers and that change to be long lasting.

Plus, the Corporation also discouraged the use of poly non-woven bags because those bags too took long time to degrade and were not really an environment-friendly alternative.

But for the change to be long lasting, the Corporation has to come up with alternatives to plastic bags, Mr. Lingam said.