Need to bring various forums together for preserving Tamil culture highlighted

Tamil writer Sivasankari (second right) and Theodore Baskaran (third right) were honoured with Eminent Writer and Eminent Environmental Writer Awards respectively at the fourth year celebrations of the Ulaga Tamil Panpattu Maiyam in Coimbatore on Saturday.

Presentation of awards under the titles, Eminent Writer, Eminent Environmental Writer and Eminent Tamil Scholar and release of new publications marked the fourth anniversary of the Ulaga Tamil Panpattu Maiyam (UTPM) held in the city on Saturday.

Dr. Nalla G Palaniswamy, chairman of UTPM, traced the services rendered by the forum to the cause of Tamil within a short span of time. He said, “it is essential to understand our culture so that we can preserve and pass it on to the future generations. The literature of each language portraits the lifestyle and culture of each race.”

Tamil culture flourished predominantly along the banks of rivers. “It is now essential to ponder in these changing times, whether we can protect some of our customs and heritage. Tamil Nadu has a lot of forums working individually on similar objectives and there is a need to bring them to work together for preserving Tamil culture,” he added.

Prof. Sirpi Balasubramaniam lauded Sivasankari as a prolific writer and activist who had penned 36 novels, 13 travelogues, two biographies and several short stories. Her writings led to several contemporary social issues being brought to limelight and was presented with the Eminent Writer Award. The forum also recognised eminent persons in other fields who had contributed to Tamil literature such as Theodore Baskaran, former Chief Post Master General. He was presented ‘Eminent Environmental Writer Award’ in recognition of his contribution to Tamil through his writings which created awareness of the environment. The awards carried a cash prize of Rs.1 lakh each and a citation. Both the awards were presented by Justice P. Jyothimani, Member - National Green Tribunal Southern Zone. Prof. T. Paramasivam was chosen for the ‘Eminent Tamil Scholar Award’. The award would be presented to him at his residence shortly in view of his age and health.

A. Pari, IG of Police, West Zone, released two books published by the Ulaga Tamil Panpattu Maiyam on the occasion. The first book ‘Vanan Vandu Vazhi Thanthu....’ on Big Temple at Thanjavur was authored by R. Kalaikovan along with M. Nalini and the second book ‘Uyuri Valamum Kala Nilai Maartramum’ (Biodiversity and Climate Change) was written by Prof. K.V. Krishnamoorthy. Mr. Pari said that the opening of a library has such a societal impact that it was equivalent to the closing of a prison.