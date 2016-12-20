NHAI proposes six-lane road from Coimbatore to Karur

more-in

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) plans to develop a six-lane road from Karur to Coimbatore at an approximate cost of Rs. 2,000 crore.

An official of the NHAI told The Hindu on Tuesday that the road would be on the existing alignment in some places and bypasses will be formed in some areas. The total length of the road will be 114 km.

The draft feasibility report has been approved by the Union Government. The consultant should submit the land plan schedule and a project report. The plan is to have service roads wherever needed. The entire stretch is likely to have two toll plazas.

The official added that the project would include a bypass road from Sulur to Mettupalayam Road.

Widening of the stretch from Kangayampalayam to Chinthamanipudur (7.5 km) has been a long pending demand of the citizens, as the number of accidents is on the rise in this stretch.