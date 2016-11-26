Maoists served 4,200-page charge sheet

Rupesh and others have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

Charges to be framed against the five, including the head of a zonal committee, on December 8

: The Principal District Sessions Court in Coimbatore will frame charges against five Maoists including a couple from Kerala on December 8 in a case registered against them following their arrest in Karumathampatty, near here, in May 2015.

Before announcing the date on Friday, the First Additional District Sessions Judge (ADJ) M. Christopher, who was in-charge of the court, gave copies of the 4,200-page charge sheet to the five – Rupesh, his wife Shyna, Anoop Mathew, Kannan and Veeramani.

The police have charged the five with sedition and being members of a banned or terrorist organisation by invoking provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

Rupesh, who headed the Western Ghats Special Zonal Committee, said in the court that he was making an oral plea as party-in-person to the judge for bail and that the court should consider such a plea as provided for by law. His lawyer S. Balamurugan said that Rupesh relied on a Supreme Court ruling.

The ADJ Mr. Christopher rejected the plea saying since they [Maoists] had a counsel, they could submit their pleas/representations through him in writing.

Rupesh then said he would like to lodge a complaint against Thursday’s “fake encounter” of three Maoists in Nilambur in Malappura in Kerala. He reasoned that he would like to prefer the complaint to the judge as he was in judicial custody.

Again, ADJ Mr. Christopher rejected the plea saying that if Rupesh would like to lodge a complaint, he could do so through the Superintendent of Prisons, Coimbatore.

The judge, however, allowed Rupesh’s third plea which was to meet his wife Shyna, also an accused in the case, for a few minutes.

Veeramani complained to the judge that a policeman in plain clothes tried to pull his hand inside the court. He reiterated the complaint in the afternoon saying he feared for his life as the Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka police had threatened to kill him in an “encounter”.

Rupesh’s wife Shyna too complained saying that the police were denying her even drinking water. This proved their hostile approach towards them, she claimed.

Rupesh added that that food and water were part of their ‘right to life’ and that the “hostile police” should realise that they were political prisoners.

In connection with another case registered in the Aliyar Police Station, the court handed over copies of the 200-page charge sheet to six of the seven accused. The charges against accused Kannan, Sigamani, Ganapathy, Selvaraj, Ganeskumar, Parthiban and Nagaraj were that they enrolled people for the banned Maoist organisation. Of the seven, Ganeshkumar had died and the remaining six got the charge sheet on Friday.