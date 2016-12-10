Maoists in Coimbatore prison to observe fast on Dec. 16

Shyna (in picture) and her husband Roopesh are among the Maoists lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison.

Maoists lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison will observe a day-long fast on December 16 condemning the recent encounter killing of two Maoist leaders inside the forest in Nilambur district of Kerala.

Magisterial probe

The protest is also to demand that the Kerala Government register a murder case against ‘Thunderbolt’, the anti-maoist squad of the Kerala police, and also to seek a magisterial probe.

Sources said the Maoists lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison - Shyna, Roopesh, Veeramani, Kannan and Anoop - will take part in the protest.

Suspected Maoists lodged in the prisons in Tiruchi, Chennai, Vellore, Palayamkottai observed a fast on Friday.

It was on November 24, CPI (Maoist) central committee member Kuppu alias Devraj, and State-level leader from Tamil Nadu Ajitha were gunned down by members of ‘Thunderbolt’.

Posters

Meanwhile, posters condemning the encounter appeared at Agali of Palakkad district bordering Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

The posters in Malayalam bore the name of CPI (Maoist), Bhavani base.

The posters hailed the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) and called for fighting against militarisation.

Anti-Maoist squads of Kerala and Tamil Nadu are on vigil following the surfacing of posters.