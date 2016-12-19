MDMK cadre stage protest

more-in

Around 100 Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) cadre staged a protest at Gandhipuram on Sunday condemning the assault on its leader Vaiko in Chennai on Saturday.

Led by the Coimbatore urban district Secretary R.R. Mohankumar, they shouted slogans condemning the attack.

Mr. Mohankumar urged the police to arrest those who hurled abuses, footwear and stones on Mr. Vaiko, when he went to call on DMK leader M. Karunanidhi, who was hospitalised in Chennai. Those who were behind the incident had pulled down the level of political decency in the State, he said.

After hearing about Mr. Karunanidhi’s health, Mr. Vaiko, who was on tour in southern districts, had stopped it and taken a flight to Chennai to meet the ailing leader. His party had informed the DMK an hour before the visit. Yet, there was protest. This was in stark contrast to BJP’s behaviour. Even though Mr. Vaiko opposed and criticised many of BJP’s schemes, the party leader and Prime Minister immediately gave his consent to meet Mr. Vaiko in New Delhi a few days ago, Mr. Mohankumar said and added that political parties in Tamil Nadu should improve the level of political decency and bring it on a par with New Delhi.