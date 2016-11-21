Lantana furniture to help destroy weeds at MTR

more-in

The Eco-Development Committee of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve is taking steps to remove invasive species of weeds, such as lantana, from taking over the reserve, and at the same time, help tribal communities gain a livelihood, by getting them to make and sell furniture with the lantana plants.

According to Forest Department officials, the reserve is over-run with weeds such as lantana, that cover up to 70 per cent of the forests.

In order to help in getting rid of the plants, and at the same time help the Irular tribe people living here, the department is assisting tribal communities in selling furniture made from the lantana plants.

Though the efforts had been started a couple of years ago, it had ceased due to a lack of demand for the products.

However, the manufacture of the furniture was once again started a few weeks ago, with the hope that the furniture can be better marketed and sold this time around.

Srinivas R Reddy, Field Director of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, said that the department hoped to market and sell the furniture at the EDC shop, that is to come up at Theppakadu.

The department has itself ordered for 40 baskets to be used in their guest rooms for tourists.

L. Sivalingam, one of the carpenters working at the unit making furniture, said that he can turn a profit of Rs. 1,000 for every piece of lantana furniture sold.

“But getting people to come and buy them is extremely difficult,” he added, pointing to an intricately-woven bed that had been returned by a buyer after he found that it did not fit with the dimensions of the room.

Currently, only 2-3 items are manufactured on a daily basis, due to a lack of demand.

“We need to cut the lantana and transport it here, and this costs money and manpower. It would be of immense help if the Forest Department also helped with transport,” Mr. Sivalingam added.

The carpenters are also aware that the department will be unable to help them in perpetuity, and hope that the foundations for a sustainable business model can be worked out, which will allow them to produce the furniture and sell them to tourists on a regular basis.

“If there is steady income, we can afford to pay wages to people to cut and bring the lantana, and for the labour of the others working here. As there is currently no income being generated regularly, it is difficult to convince people to keep making the items,” Mr. Sivalingam said.