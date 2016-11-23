Kanjanayakkanpatti village gets busy with its trademark lamps ahead of Karthigai

more-in

Deepavali and Karthigai Deepam are two auspicious occasions when people illuminate their houses with rows and rows of traditional earthen lamps. And these lamps still retain the charm.

Demand

With Karthigai Deepam approaching fast, the earthen lamps of various designs and sizes are in good demand both in urban and rural centres across the district.

The Kanjanayakkanpatti village near Omalur town is a famous centre for making earthen lamps.

Many families in this village are involved in the trade for decades together.

The uniqueness of the lamps made in Kanjanayakkanpatti village is that they are out and out handmade, unlike the lamps made by the artisans of Vridachalam, another major lamp making centre, using hydraulic power pressing equipment.

The craftsmen of Kanjanayakkanpatti who are involved in making clay pots and earthen wares during the course of the year, concentrate in making clay lamps during Karthigai. Kovil nei vilakku, Nadu vilakku, Anju mugam and Pathu mugam vilakku are some of the lamps made here that have won nation-wide appreciation.

The artisans have already started the lamp making process and the demand is expected to peak in the first week of December. The lamps which could hold 50 ml to 100 ml of oil are the most sought-after this season.

M. Velan of Kanjanayakkanpatti says that his family has been in the profession for several generations and are continuing in this trade to keep the art alive. The craftsmen of this village start making the lamps soon after Vinayaka Chathurthi and continue till Karthikai Deepam.

Cost

A set of 1,000 lamps were priced at Rs. 350 – Rs. 400 at the workplace last year.

The price of a load of tank clay has shot up to Rs. 1,000 and the price of the lamps is expected to go up by Rs. 50 – 100 per thousand lamps.

Retail sellers buy in bulk from the artisans and market the same in different parts of the State.

“We get orders for the earthen lamps much in advance from the districts of Erode, Coimbatore, Namakkal, Karur and other parts of the State. We work round the clock to meet the deadline”, he says.

While many prefer to light dozens of lamps only on Karthikai Deepam, a few others follow the tradition of lighting a few lamps every day throughout the Karthigai month.

S. Kalarani, a resident of Suramangalam, vouches for the traditional and time trusted Kanjanayakkanpatti lamps that she makes it a point to purchase every year during the festival month. She has the habit of lighting the lamp every evening, throughout the month.