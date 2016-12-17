Japanese delegation visits The Nilgiris

more-in

A Japanese delegation of more than 45 members from the Japanese Homeopathic Medical Association (JPHMA) visited the Centre for Medicinal Plants Research in Homoeopathy in Emerald, Ooty, on Thursday.

The delegation is on a visit to The Nilgiris, and other parts of India to gain the requisite know-how about growing plants used for homoeopathic treatment.

Director of the JPHMA, Torako Yiu, said to reporters that homoeopathic medicine had been used in Japan for the last 20 years, while its use in India dated back to more than 180 years.

Alternative medicines

“The use of alternative medicines, such as acupuncture and homoeopathy, is on the increase in Japan. It is estimated that around 200,000 Japanese use some form of homoeopathic treatment,” Ms. Yiu said.

The JPHMA members were in Ooty to study the prospect of setting up another plant research centre in Japan. The Centre for Medicinal Plants Research in Homoeopathy was one of its kind in India and in Southeast Asia, said S. Rajan, scientist (in-charge), Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy.

Mr. Rajan said that the delegates would be briefed about the use of the different varieties of plants and herbs in different homoeopathic treatments.

“They have some knowledge about the medicines but are unsure of the compounds synthesised from different plants,” he said. “We will teach the JPHMA how to grow the plants, and demonstrate their uses,” he said.

He also said that The Nilgiris was ideal for growing plants and herbs used in homoeopathic treatment, due to having climatic conditions which was similar to Germany, where homoeopathic treatments first developed.