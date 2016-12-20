Irregularities alleged in appointments

Group of women from P.N. Palayam in the city displaying posters at the Collectorate on Monday alleging harassment by micro financing units. | Photo Credit: S_SIVA SARAVANAN

Around 20 M.Sc and Ph.D holders from Bharathiar University on Monday submitted a petition to District Collector T.N. Hariharan alleging irregularities in the appointments made for around 80 posts of professors and assistant professors by the university.

Norms violated

At the weekly grievances redress meeting, the petitioners alleged that the appointments were made on preferential basis violating various norms that had to be followed.

They said that five vacancies in the Department Environmental Science was filled by appointing degree holders of Biotechnology. The petitioners alleged similar foul play in appointments made at the Departments of Bioinformatics and Microbial-Biotechnology among others. They said candidates from other zones were given preference at the interviews which were conducted in improper manner.

Petition

A group of women from P.N. Palayam alleged torture by micro financing companies from where they had availed themselves of loans. They submitted a petition stating that people, especially women, were threatened and harassed by the collection agents of about 12 micro financing firms actively operating in P.N. Palayam area for minor defaults in the loan payment.

Action sought

Employees of a private diamond firm in Sulur staged a sit-in at the Collectorate seeking the Collector’s intervention to retain company’s III unit at Kannampalayam, operations of which the firm has decided to shift to Narasimhanaickenpalayam from January 9, 2017. They said that around 300 employees, mainly women, working at Unit III had been asked to work at Narasimhanaickenpalayam. The Collector held discussion with the employees who sought Labour Department’s intervention.

Tirupur Staff Reporter adds

A 60-year-old woman from Moyyandampalayam near Avinashi attempted to immolate herself at the Collectorate here on Monday.

She alleged that the financier from whom his son borrowed Rs. 11 lakh three years ago for starting tourist car operation had grabbed their 5.5 acre land by forging the documents. Police personnel and people standing nearby foiled the woman’s bid as soon as she poured a little bit of kerosene on her body.

The woman was taken away to the Tirupur South police station and the officials from Revenue Department assured her to look into the grievances.