Irate farmers demand water for special wetting; block road

DESPERATE SITUATION: Farmers of Kalingarayan canal ayacut staging a road blockade to demand release of water for special wetting of crops at Kodumudi in Erode on Wednesday.

Traffic along Erode-Karur road was disrupted for most part of the day on Wednesday due to a sustained road blockade at Kodumudi by several thousands of farmers in Kalingarayan canal ayacut demanding immediate release of water from Bhavani Sagar reservoir for special wetting.

The protesting farmers expressed their anger against the district administration saying it has failed to uphold its promise to continue water supply till December for raising the first crop.

A demonstration that had the participation of a few thousand farmers, including a large segment of women, eventually snowballed into a road blockade, putting the police on their toes.

The farmers thwarted attempts made twice by the police to divert the traffic. A large group marched to Salai Pudur road and obstructed the traffic movement via the alternative path. After some time, when Superintendent of Police R. Sivakumar arranged for passage of vehicles at Othakadai, the farmers converged there as well and blocked road by parking tractors and vehicles.

At this juncture, the police rounded up about 1,000 farmers and took them to a nearby marriage hall. The arrested leaders included senior DMK leader Subbulakshmi Jegadeesan and Congress leader RM Palanichamy. Tempers ran high among the farmers since the agitation was carried out on the heels of two incidents of suicide by turmeric cultivators in Kodumudi block.

Police sources said the personnel at the protest locations exercised utmost restraint in handling the agitated farmers acting in desperation to salvage their fast-drying turmeric crops.