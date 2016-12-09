Industries seek time to open bank accounts for workers

more-in

Following a recent meeting of 51 industrial associations here on the problems faced by trade and industry owing to demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes, representatives of three associations met some of the Union Ministers in New Delhi on Thursday and sought relief measures for the industries.

According to a press release from the associations on Friday, the delegation met Union Minister for MSMEs Kalraj Mishra and Union Minister of State for MSMEs Giriraj Singh and sought time to open accounts for all workers. The workers should have PAN or Aadhaar cards to open accounts and this might take time, they said. They also sought amnesty against PF omissions of the past.

In a meeting with Union Minister of State for Finance Arjun Ram Meghwal, the heads of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry - Coimbatore, Coimbatore District Small Industries’ Association, and Southern India Engineering Manufacturers’ Association, pointed out that currency availability should be higher for industrial hubs such as Coimbatore. “Now, even the workmen whose salaries are remitted into their accounts are unable to withdraw money because of shortage of funds,” they said.

The smaller denomination currencies should be brought more into circulation and weekly withdrawal limits should be enhanced.

“There is a general feeling that the new currency is being hoarded. The Finance Ministry should initiate a study the actual funds that are made available for industry,” said the memorandum submitted by the associations. The Minister had promised that he would communicate with the regional director of the Reserve Bank of India and ensure adequate availability of currency in the city. The delegates also had meetings with Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bandaru Dattatreya, Joint Secretary at the Prime Minister’s Office Tarun Bajaj, and Minister for Urban Development M. Venkaiah Naidu and said they would work together to create Coimbatore into a model region for cashless economy.