Hunt for Junior CV Raman: prizes distributed

The winners of the CV Raman School for IIT-JEE-The Hindu 'Hunt for Junior CV Raman' science talent exam 2015 getting prize from R. Vanaja (fourth right), Inspector of Matriculation Schools, at the prize distribution ceremony held in the city on Sunday.

: C.V. Raman School for IIT-JEE and The Hindu on Sunday distributed prizes to winners of the ‘Hunt for Junior CV Raman’ science talent test, which was conducted in November 2015.

According to P.V. Lakshmi, Director-Operations, CV Raman School for IIT-JEE, Inspector of Matriculation Schools R. Vanaja gave away the prizes.

Winners

Sathya Roopan Mariyappan of Stanes ICSE stood first among Class V students, Priyansh Agarwal of Shiva Niketan stood first among Class VI students, Arati Mohapatra of BVM Global School stood first among Class VII students, V.R. Krithik Sudan of Vidya Nikeran Matriculation stood first among Class IX students, Mehul Bhuradia of Yuva Bharathi stood first among Class X students and Razeem Akthar of G.D. School stood first among Class XI students.

The first prize winners got 100 per cent fee waiver to the course the School conducted, along with certificates and medals.

Ms. Vanaja also honoured teachers who helped students score well, gave a trophy to the BVM Global School for securing the over-all championship and also launched the Junior Abdul Kalam Award the School had instituted.