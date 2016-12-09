Highways to take up road widening in eight locations

The State Highways Department plans to widen the road at several locations in the city, including Thudiyalur. | Photo Credit: M_PERIASAMY

The State Highways Department will soon take up widening works in eight locations on NH 209 and NH 67 in the city to bring down accidents at these spots.

While these roads have been widened in many places, traffic snarls and accidents in select locations are a matter of concern to the motorists.

According to an official in the department, the areas identified are three places on NH 209, including Saravanampatti and Sundarapuram, and five places on NH 67, including Ondipudur and Thudiyalur. The works will be taken up at a total cost of Rs. 80 crore and will be completed in a year. It will not involve land acquisition.

The road will be made into a four-lane one, wherever possible and if it is a four-lane stretch, service roads will be developed. The encroachments on the roadsides will be identified and removed.

Works are on for this project for the last six months to identify locations where there were more accidents. The works are taken up as part of road safety measures and the objective is to reduce accidents and improve road safety in these locations, the official said. The funds are from the Central Government, the official said.