Health awareness campaign for Sri Lankan repatriates held

: An awareness campaign was conducted for around 100 Sri Lankan repatriates from Selvip Nagar near Katteri Village. The campaign was primarily targeted at raising health and nutrition levels among women and children.

J Ashwini, a homeopathic doctor, delivered a lecture aimed at young women, especially tea estate workers, urging them to consume higher amounts of green leafy vegetables, fruits and other natural sources of vitamins to improve their overall health.

Allopathy

Other speakers, including V Mathivaganam, from the Malayaga Makkal Munnetra Arakkattalai, which organised the campaign, said that while allopathy was used to treat serious illnesses, there needed to be a general move towards adopting a comprehensive system, where prevention, rather than cure, was the primary focus.

Sri Lankan repatriates, living near Katteri and in other parts of the Nilgiris, have relatively poor health standards when compared with other populations in the district.

Healthcare

The primary reason, said speakers, was the lack of access to adequate healthcare and also to the tremendous amounts of labour they churn out.

In Selvip Nagar, around 70 families of Sri Lankan repatriates are currently residing, mostly working as agricultural labourers