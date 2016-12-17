Handicrafts exhibition in city

Artisans from different parts of the country have displayed handicrafts at Gandhi Shilp Bazaar in the city. | Photo Credit: S_SIVA SARAVANAN

About 70 stalls at Suguna Kalyana Mandapam have artisans from different parts of the country showcasing their works, which includes Kashmiri shawls, carpets from Uttar Pradesh, saris from Odisha, terracotta from Andhra Pradesh, and Pattamadai mats.

The Gandhi Shilp Bazaar is back in town and will be on till December 22.

Poompuhar’s Coimbatore outlet manager R. Narendra Bose said the Centre provided subsidies so that the participants get the stalls and accommodation facilities free of cost.

The State Government supported in organising the event. The bazaar was held here in 2014 and a sale of more than Rs. 25 lakh was registered.

Among the exhibits are a National award winning fine korai mat that is handwoven.

Also customers can give their picture and get it used in a wood carved piece.

The other items on display include wooden toys, textile products, pen stands and bags made of Korai grass, jewellery, brass items, stone vessels, pottery, and Thanjavur paintings.

“We have made arrangements for customers to pay using credit or debit cards. We conducted an awareness session for the participants and plan to invite a banker to talk to the artisans too,” he said.

Instructions had been given to the participants in Hindi and Tamil regarding mobile payments. Some of them did not have bank accounts or prefer payments in cash.

“But we are creating awareness on digital payments so that the participants get more customers,” he said.

Though the event was not held in several cities because of demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes, it was decided to have it here this year for the benefit of the artisans.

“We received 120 applications and planned to have about 100 stalls. Now, there are 70. More artisans are expected,” Mr. Bose said.