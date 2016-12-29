HT line towers reduce width of 100 Feet Road

more-in

On the east of Avarampalayam Road Junction on 100 Feet Road (also called the A2A2 scheme road), two electricity towers have come up on both sides of the road. To hold the towers in place, cement platforms have been constructed, encroaching upon the road space. This erection of towers and construction of platforms has come in for criticism.

The tower and platform are at the narrowest stretch of the road and will lead to heavy traffic congestion, says K. Kathirmathiyon, Member, Road Safety Committee and civil society activist.

Due to encroachments, the road width was already narrow there. It had turned narrower thanks to the towers. The road width had come down to about 30-35 feet from 100 feet. And, this will undo whatever gains the city will have from the Gandhipuram flyover.

When vehicles exit the flyover, which is now under construction, the drivers will have to slowdown leading to congestion. And at late evenings and early mornings, it will lead to accidents as the road width suddenly reduces and drivers moving fast will have very little manoeuvring space.

It was unfortunate that the civic body that had to ensure smooth movement of vehicles on its road, had granted permission for the erection of the towers, Mr. Kathirmathiyon adds.

The problem does not end with the towers and reduced road width at the point. Travel operators who are parking vehicles on a vacant land near the 100 Feet Road, will use the road space on both sides of the platforms to park their vehicles. Other drivers will follow suit. So, the stretch that will see reduction in motorable space will be long, says C.K.D. Yuvaraj, a resident of the area.

Corporation sources say the civic body granted permission because the towers are said to be a temporary phenomenon. It will look at traffic issues, if any, and work at a solution.

According to officials of the State Highways Department and TANGEDCO, the tower line terminates at that point.

A sub-station will come up nearby in the future. The tower is only a temporary structure and when the sub-station comes up, it will be on that premises. There was no option but to put up the tower at the current spot so that it does not come up in front of the houses on that road.

