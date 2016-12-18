Good response to mini marathon

Differently abled persons watch as participants take part in the Third Covai Open Mini Marathon in the city on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S_SIVA SARAVANAN

People of all age groups and from all walks of life either participated or gathered there to cheer the participants at the Third Covai Open Mini Marathon organised by a committee of hosts, including Sakthi Group of Companies, Deaf Leaders Foundation, Rotaract Club of Coimbatore Comito and CBM Trust.

The event was held near CODISSIA, off Avanashi Road, marking the World Disability Day celebration.

Darwin Moses, Programme Officer, CBM India Trust; T.N. Hariharan, District Collector; R.V. Ramya Bharati, Superintendent of Police - Coimbatore; M. Manickam, Excecutive Chairman- Sakthhi Sugars; M. Harihara Sudhan, Excecutive Director, ABT Limited; and Nithya Ramachandran, Deputy Joint Secretary, Sankara College of Arts and Commerce, were also present.

The run was categorised into five. Nearly 1,000 people participated in the run and nearly 100 of them were differently abled. A Zumba dance was also organised to cheer the participants.

Cash prize

First three in each category were awarded with the cash prize and other participants were given participation certificate. The youngest participant was four-year-old A.G. Lochan from Sowdeshwari Vidyalaya.

“This marathon gives us self-confidence and we are not different from others, thanks to the organisers,” said differently abled Mohanrajan, who works in Ganga Hospital.

The organisers left no stone unturned in extending assistance and medical aid to the participants. “Even after the postponement of the event twice due to various extraneous circumstances, it was gladdening to see so many participants,’ said one of the organisers. Prizes were given away by Mr. Manickam and Mr. Moses.